Punjab govt reduces price of roti

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government has reduced the price of roti (bread) to Rs16 from today.

In her post of social media platform X, formerly knows as twitter, the CM said that all districts of Punjab and the departments concerned have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the decision.

‘Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card’ approved by Punjab chief minister

The chief minister prayed, “May Allah, the Almighty bring more ease in the lives of people.”