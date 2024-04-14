Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Pakistan Sunday expressed deep concern over events in the Middle East and called on all parties to exercise restraint and move towards de-escalation.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan had pointed on the 2nd of this month, to the dangers of an attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region and today's developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy.

It said that for months, Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Foreign Office said that these also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security.

It is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Office expressed thoughts and prayers with the families of those who have lost their lives and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The statement comes hours after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight, 99% of which were shot down.

Iran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its Damascus consular annexe and Washington had warned repeatedly in recent days that the reprisals were imminent.

Meanwhile, the White House said it expected the Iranian attack – which comes against the backdrop of the six-month Israeli aggression in Gaza – to “unfold over a number of hours”.

It said Washington would “stand with the people of Israel”.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations warned Washington to keep out of Iran’s conflict with Israel.

“It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” it said.