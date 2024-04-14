AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

  • FO underlines the necessity of international efforts to prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza
BR Web Desk Published April 14, 2024 Updated April 14, 2024 12:52pm

Pakistan Sunday expressed deep concern over events in the Middle East and called on all parties to exercise restraint and move towards de-escalation.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan had pointed on the 2nd of this month, to the dangers of an attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region and today's developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy.

It said that for months, Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Foreign Office said that these also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security.

It is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Office expressed thoughts and prayers with the families of those who have lost their lives and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The statement comes hours after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight, 99% of which were shot down.

Iran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its Damascus consular annexe and Washington had warned repeatedly in recent days that the reprisals were imminent.

Meanwhile, the White House said it expected the Iranian attack – which comes against the backdrop of the six-month Israeli aggression in Gaza – to “unfold over a number of hours”.

It said Washington would “stand with the people of Israel”.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations warned Washington to keep out of Iran’s conflict with Israel.

“It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” it said.

Damascus Syria attack Gaza war Israel iran Israel attacks on Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

Israel reopens airspace as airlines cancel flights due to Iran attacks

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

Saudi Arabia to invest up to $1 billion in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

Read more stories