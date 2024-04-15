‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

GARI KHUDA BAKSH/LARKANA: President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to propelling Pakistan towards prosperity and development.

Emphasising Pakistan’s abundant resources, he asserted that perpetual poverty is not the nation’s fate. Instead, he envisioned a future where Pakistan harnesses its potential to thrive.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, President Zardari, while speaking at a huge public gathering commemorating the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here on Sunday, stressed the importance of serving the people as the primary goal after holding power. He questioned the necessity of internal strife and urged unity, emphasising that collective efforts are essential for effective governance and meaningful progress.

“Today, Bibi (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto) echoes through history, acknowledging that I have discharged the duty she entrusted upon me,” remarked the President. Reflecting on the scepticism that arose following Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, he highlighted her foresight, citing her political will where she designated him as a seasoned leader, with 14 years of service in incarceration, capable of carrying forward their shared mission.

President Zardari affirmed that his presidency stands on the foundation of the people’s support, vowing to advance guided by their strength. He underscored the necessity of cautious political manoeuvring, stressing that every action must be meticulously considered to safeguard the nation and its citizens from harm.

Reflecting on the detrimental effects of political discord, he lamented how public welfare is often affected due to politicians’ internal conflicts.

Acknowledging past instances where the nation suffered, he asserted that political revenge was served for the martyrs, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He advocated for collective planning and nation-building as the means to propel Pakistan forward.

