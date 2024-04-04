45th death anniversary of ZAB marked: ZAB’s ‘murder’ heinous conspiracy against freedom, sovereignty: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has said that the judicial killing of the first directly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in fact a heinous conspiracy against the freedom, independence and sovereignty of Pakistan.

President Zardari in his message on the 45th anniversary of the martyrdom of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that he loved his homeland and its people. He rebuilt Pakistan as a prestigious country among the comity of nations and taught the people to live with pride. He taught the people to speak up for their rights and to hold their heads high.

Quaid-e-Awam was the one who wanted Pakistan to be a nuclear country so that we could become a developed nation with regard to health, energy and agriculture. Pakistan was on the track of prosperity and the aim of his judicial murder was to hinder the country’s progress.

President Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam’s love for the country and its people is our legacy. The mission of Benazir Bhutto was to keep alive the philosophy of the Quaid-e-Awam and the hope for the downtrodden masses of the country. The same philosophy and mission are in the strong hands of the young Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The Pakistan Peoples Party will fulfil that mission and every dream of Benazir Bhutto.

President Zardari said that it is a miracle of history that Quaid-e-Awam is the undisputed leader of the nation today. The courage to talk to the rulers of the world on equal terms is only in the political successors of the great leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. President Zardari expressed resolve to fight for the progress of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people without fear or hesitation.

President Zardari said that the rebuilding of the country after the war was done by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This land is sacred to us and “we will turn it into a paradise”. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has proved his leadership qualities and acumen and under his leadership, Pakistan will once again progress and prosper, President Zardari concluded.

