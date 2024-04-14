AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Apr 14, 2024
2024-04-14

IBO in KP’s Buner: Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed: ISPR

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) which also saw a “high-value terrorist” being killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district on Saturday.

A statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists which resulted in elimination of terrorist and ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani while two other militants sustained injuries in the gun battle.

It said that Rabbani, who had Rs5 million bounty on his head, was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood, 36, a resident of Rawalpindi and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed, 27, a resident of district Poonch Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Both Mehmood and Javed were serving in the Pakistan Army for the last sixteen and five years, respectively.

With the sanitisation operation underway to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to wipe out the scourge of terrorism.

