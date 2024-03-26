FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that a Balochistan Frontier Corps soldier was martyred as security forces thwarted a late-night attack on a naval base in Turbat, Aaj News reported.

In a statement today, the military’s media affairs wing said that terrorists attempted to attack PNS Siddique in Turbat last night, adding that the attempt was foiled due to the “swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets”.

It said that security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops and synergetic and effective response by the “armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation”.

24-year-old Sepoy Noman Fareed of the Balochistan Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, the ISPR added.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of several separatist groups in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement, Reuters reported.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last week, a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Complex in Gwadar which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel.

According to the military’s media wing, the military troops employed for security responded immediately & effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives.