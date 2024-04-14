‘CM Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan’: draft prepared

LAHORE: The Lahore district government has prepared an initial draft of Rs 22 billion ‘Chief Minister Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan’ to address the civic amenities and environmental issues.

District Commissioner Lahore and Municipal Corporation Lahore Administrator Rafia Haider disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the Lahore district government on Saturday.

She told the meeting that the Metropolitan Officer Infrastructure, the Zonal Officers Infrastructure and the sub-engineers have submitted their plans relating to the plan.

“The plan would include the rehabilitation of sewerage, construction of roads, street lights, road patchwork, environmental protection projects, and restoration and beautification of parks,” she added.

She averred that they would execute the plan across the city, which would start from the street level, move on to the union council level and conclude at the zone level; a total of 187 PC-1s (a planning tool for the development and execution of projects) were being prepared under the Chief Minister Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan.

“Moreover, an integrated sewage system was also being planned for the city to transport waste from a street to a disposal point,” she said, adding that they will work with the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore to ensure that the entire city was covered and the funds prudently utilised.

She averred that after consultation with the people, they would finalise the best action plan, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed them to provide alternative routes during the development work; they would complete it in the minimum time to minimise inconvenience to the people.

