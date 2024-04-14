AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-14

‘CM Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan’: draft prepared

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore district government has prepared an initial draft of Rs 22 billion ‘Chief Minister Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan’ to address the civic amenities and environmental issues.

District Commissioner Lahore and Municipal Corporation Lahore Administrator Rafia Haider disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the Lahore district government on Saturday.

She told the meeting that the Metropolitan Officer Infrastructure, the Zonal Officers Infrastructure and the sub-engineers have submitted their plans relating to the plan.

“The plan would include the rehabilitation of sewerage, construction of roads, street lights, road patchwork, environmental protection projects, and restoration and beautification of parks,” she added.

She averred that they would execute the plan across the city, which would start from the street level, move on to the union council level and conclude at the zone level; a total of 187 PC-1s (a planning tool for the development and execution of projects) were being prepared under the Chief Minister Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan.

“Moreover, an integrated sewage system was also being planned for the city to transport waste from a street to a disposal point,” she said, adding that they will work with the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore to ensure that the entire city was covered and the funds prudently utilised.

She averred that after consultation with the people, they would finalise the best action plan, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed them to provide alternative routes during the development work; they would complete it in the minimum time to minimise inconvenience to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rafia Haider Chief Minister Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan

Comments

200 characters

‘CM Punjab Lahore Rehabilitation Plan’: draft prepared

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

IBO in KP’s Buner: Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed: ISPR

Falling within definition of ‘capital equipment’: Firefighting equipment entitled to duty, GST exemption: SHC

Justice Ishtiaq to take oath as PHC acting CJ tomorrow

‘Trial of civilians’ SC to resume hearing of ICAs from 24th

Accused should be produced before magistrate within court hours: LHC

Read more stories