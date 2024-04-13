AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2024 06:02pm

PARIS: Rafael Nadal will make his return to ATP competition for the first time since January when he plays Flavio Cobolli in the Barcelona Open next week.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played just once, in an exhibition match, since he felt a hip injury flare-up during his quarter-final defeat by Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane Open.

Nadal, who turns 38 in June, will be looking for a problem-free return as he builds towards seeking a record-extending 15th French Open title – it runs from May 20 to June 9.

The tournament has also been boosted by the return of Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the world No.3, who withdrew from this week’s Monte Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury.

Unlike Nadal, who has a wild card invite, the two-time defending Barcelona champion gets a first round bye due to being seeded.

Osaka not needed as Japan reach BJK Cup finals for first time

Nadal was smiling when he appeared at Saturday’s press conference alongside the organisers and seeing his name in the draw.

Nadal has never played 63rd ranked Cobolli, 16 years his junior. If he gets past him, he will face the tougher task of Australian Alex De Minaur in the second round.

There is the prospect of a tantalising semi-final meeting with Alcaraz on the centre court which now bears Nadal’s name following his 12 victories in the tournament.

A video was released early afternoon showing Nadal training, seemingly moving with ease and inflicting a 6-1 thrashing on Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

Nadal missed virtually all of the 2023 season through injury and has only played at the Brisbane International this season.

The injury in Brisbane prompted his withdrawal from the Australian Open as well as Doha and Indian Wells, where he had first intended to make his comeback.

His one appearance since Brisbane came in an exhibition match against Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March where observers noted some discomfort in his back.

With this potentially Nadal’s last year on tour, he will be desperate not to miss any more clay court preparation time for the French Open.

French Open ATP Grand Slam champion Barcelona Open Rafa Nadal’s

Comments

200 characters

Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona

9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Jul-Mar period: Govt borrowing soars to record high of Rs4.8trn

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

33,686 Palestinians killed in Israeli aggression since October 7

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 5 in Bondi, police say

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

Iran will bear consequences for any escalation, Israeli military says

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

Read more stories