AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Osaka not needed as Japan reach BJK Cup finals for first time

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2024 01:26pm

TOKYO: Naomi Osaka was not required to play after team-mate Nao Hibino sent Japan to their first Billie Jean King Cup finals Saturday with an unassailable 3-0 qualifying lead over Kazakhstan.

Former world number one and four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka was appearing at the competition for the first time since 2020 and won her opening singles game on Friday.

But she did not need to play a second time after Hibino clinched Japan’s spot in November’s finals with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) win over world number 50 Yulia Putintseva.

Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals

“I started wondering if it was OK for me to win my match – there were a lot of fans looking forward to watching Osaka,” laughed world number 79 Hibino.

“It was mixed emotions but I really wanted to clinch the win.”

Osaka was appearing in Japan for the first time since playing at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022.

She beat Putintseva 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) on Friday, hitting 15 aces and no double faults to stake Japan to a 2-0 lead.

Hibino said Osaka had brought presents for her Japan teammates and had been an important presence in the dressing room.

But it was Hibino who took centre stage on the second day, fending off four straight match points for Putintseva before coming back to win the third-set tiebreaker.

“I was playing against someone who I have struggled against so I wasn’t sure if I could win,” said Hibino.

“But the crowd really raised the voltage towards the end of the final set and I wanted to experience what it would be like to win in that atmosphere.”

It was Hibino’s second singles victory of the tie after dispatching Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-0 in under an hour on the opening day.

Kazakhstan were without world number four Elena Rybakina, who lost in the final of the Miami Open last month.

The BJK Cup finals will be held in Seville.

Naomi Osaka

Comments

200 characters

Osaka not needed as Japan reach BJK Cup finals for first time

9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Jul-Mar period: Govt borrowing soars to record high of Rs4.8trn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Adversarial elements: COAS urges stakeholders to remain vigilant

Submersible motors import: new customs’ values fixed

Read more stories