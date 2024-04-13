AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
AMSTERDAM: Dutch airline KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran, Dutch press agency ANP reported on Saturday, citing a KLM spokesperson.

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said the move was a precaution, referring to the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, but added that it would continue flying to Tel Aviv, on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

