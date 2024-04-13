AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

Reuters Published April 13, 2024 Updated April 13, 2024 04:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: A vessel has been seized by “regional authorities” between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, maritime security agencies said on Saturday, days after Iran warned it could close the area to sea traffic.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel had been seized 50 nautical miles (92 km) northeast of the Fujairah, an area close to the Strait of Hormuz that forms the entrance to the Gulf.

A British maritime security company, Ambrey, reported a “boarding” incident at the same location but without giving further details.

Marine tracking sites said the vessel was the MSC Aries of Zodiac Maritime, an international shipping company partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that and UKMTO said it could not provide more information when asked if the regional authorities were Iran and if the seized vessel was MSC Aries.

Explosion reported near ship off Yemen coast, UKMTO says

Zodiac Maritime did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Iranian authorities did not immediately issue any public statement on the incident.

A US defence official said “we are aware of the situation reported by UKMTO and we are monitoring it” but would not confirm or deny the name of the vessel when asked if it was the MSC Aries.

On Tuesday the naval head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Alireza Tangsiri said it could close the Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary.

He said Iran viewed as a threat Israel’s presence in the UAE, with which Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the ‘Abraham Accords’ mediated by the United States.

Regional tensions have risen since the start of Israel’s aggression in Gaza in October, with Israel and its ally the United States clashing repeatedly with groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for suspected Israeli airstrikes on its consulate in Syria’s capital Damascus on April that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he expected Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran not to proceed.

Yemen’s Houthi group has disrupted global trade with attacks on shipping in the Red Sea for months, saying it is aiming at Israel-linked vessels in retaliation for Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.

MENA Gulf UKMTO Strait of Hormuz Vessel seized

Comments

200 characters

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Jul-Mar period: Govt borrowing soars to record high of Rs4.8trn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 5 in Bondi, police say

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Read more stories