AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran will bear consequences for any escalation, Israeli military says

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2024 04:51pm

JERUSALEM: Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. “Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

The statement was sent after the statement was made in reference to the seizure of a vessel between the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Israel Iran MENA Israeli forces Vessel seized

Comments

200 characters

Iran will bear consequences for any escalation, Israeli military says

9 passengers killed in Noshki: PM Shehbaz condemns incident in Balochistan

Jul-Mar period: Govt borrowing soars to record high of Rs4.8trn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 5 in Bondi, police say

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Read more stories