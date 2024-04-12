Rain expected in major cities including Karachi, Lahore from Saturday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy to light rains across various cities of the country, including Karachi and Lahore from Saturday.

As per the PMD light rains have prevailed in multiple parts of the country since April 10. However, more cities are likely to receive light to heavy showers between April 13 and 15.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in multiple cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the higher altitude areas. The rains are expected to continue till April 15, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Balochistan rains: Five killed, 237 houses damaged: PDMA

Meanwhile, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal are expected to receive a new round of rain from Friday night.

The rains will also affect Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar are expected to receive rain from Friday but will end on April 14, a day earlier than most other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh are expected to receive the first rains of the current wave from Saturday through Sunday. Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Karachi and Hyderabad will receive rain during this period.