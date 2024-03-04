AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Balochistan rains: Five killed, 237 houses damaged: PDMA

INP Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that the recent rains in Balochistan claimed five lives besides damaging 237 houses across province.

According to PDMA report, five people including three children and a woman were killed in separate rain related incidents in Barkhan and Kharan while another was injured.

The rains also completely demolished 82 houses while 155 houses were partially damaged, the report added. The PDMA further said that walls of 25 houses collapsed, four highways and a bridge were damaged due to rain.

PDMA, district administration, Pakistan Army and concerned departments were engaged in rescue operations in rain hit areas of Balochistan. The affectees were being provided tents, blankets and other daily necessary items.

