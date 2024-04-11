AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Apr 11, 2024
Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Reuters Published April 11, 2024 Updated April 11, 2024 09:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel is keeping up its aggression in Gaza but also preparing for scenarios in other areas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, amid concern that Iran was preparing to strike Israel in response for the killing of senior Iranian commanders.

“Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively,” he said in comments released by his office following a visit to the Tel Nof air force base in southern Israel.

Israel has been bracing for possible Iranian retaliation for the killing of a senior general and six other Iranian officers in an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Israel has not said it was responsible but Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for the attack.

Biden, Israel’s Netanyahu speak after strike kills food aid workers

Netanyahu made his comments as Israeli troops and warplanes started aggression in central Gaza overnight which the military said was aimed at destroying infrastructure of armed Palestinian groups.

Most Israeli troops have been pulled out of Gaza, in preparation for an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering. But fighting has continued in various areas of the enclave.

“It was as if the occupation army was launching a new war,” Raouf Abed, 20, said via chat app from in Deir Al-Balah to the south of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp. “The explosions were non-stop, the sounds came from different directions,” he said.

Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

“Every time we hope there will be a ceasefire, Israel escalates the aggression, as if they are trying to pressure Hamas by hitting on us, the civilians,” he said.

