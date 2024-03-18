AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

AFP Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 09:52pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday, the White House said, their first call in more than a month amid growing tensions over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The pair last spoke on February 15, and Biden has been increasingly vocal in his criticisms of the Palestinian death toll and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israel responds to Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

“President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

WHO ‘terribly worried’ as battle rages at Gaza’s largest hospital

It said it would release more details about the call later.

Netanyahu has rejected the pressure from Washington, most recently saying that Israel would push ahead with a plan for an offensive in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah to crush Hamas.

Biden has warned against any operation in Rafah without a “credible” plan for protecting more than one million civilians there.

The US president was overheard saying two weeks ago after his State of the Union speech that he would have a “come to Jesus meeting” with the Israeli premier as his frustration grew with Netanyahu.

Biden also pointedly praised a “good speech” last week by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for new elections in Israel.

He said Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in US history, “expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans.”

With the UN warning of imminent famine in Gaza, Biden earlier this month ordered the US military to start airdrops of food into the enclave, and is sending American forces to build a temporary port for maritime aid.

But the United States continues to supply billions of dollars in military aid to close US ally Israel.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza began after Palestinian group Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack, which left about 1,160 dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Since then nearly 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu White House Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat ahead of MPC announcement

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

PM Shehbaz felicitates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices climb as attacks on Russian energy facilities intensify

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Read more stories