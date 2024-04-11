AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Apr 11, 2024
Sports

Miami, Messi crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2024 09:45am

MONTERREY: Mexican side Monterrey sent Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday after completing a 5-2 aggregate victory in their quarter-final clash.

Goals from Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo sealed a deserved 3-1 win on the night for the Liga-MX side, who advance to a semi-final with Major League Soccer champions Columbus.

Trailing 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Florida, Inter Miami recalled Argentine superstar Messi to their starting line-up for the first time since his near-month-long injury absence.

But the presence of the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner was not enough to inspire Inter against a Monterrey side who looked far sharper in all departments.

Bayern Munich draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings

Inter goalkeeper Drake Callender was forced into action early on, saving smartly after a bullet header by Monterrey’s US international striker Vazquez.

Messi had Miami’s best chance of the first half but he shot over the bar from just inside the area on 25 minutes.

Monterrey took the lead on 31 minutes after Vazquez punished a howler from Callender.

The goalkeeper miscued an attempted pass to Sergio Busquets and found Vazquez just yards from the Miami goal.

The American coolly picked his spot, sent Callender the wrong way and tucked away the finish.

Inter Miami created little of note thereafter, with Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez rightly having a goal disallowed for offside in first-half stoppage time.

On 58 minutes, Monterrey left Miami with a mountain to climb with a fantastic strike from their own Argentine striker Berterame.

After crisp approach play, Berterame jinked clear of his marker on the edge of the area and crashed a thunderous strike into the top corner.

Six minutes later Berterame turned provider, chipping a cross to an unmarked Gallardo, who buried a perfectly timed header past Callender.

A miserable night for Miami ended in acrimony on 78 minutes when former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was sent off after picking up his second yellow card for a stamp on Gallardo.

Diego Gomez nodded in a late consolation goal for Miami from Messi’s inviting free-kick on 85 minutes but it was too little too late for the MLS club.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is the premier regional club competition for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, with the winner of this year’s tournament earning a place at next year’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

Mexican clubs have dominated the Champions Cup since Guadalajara won the first edition in 1962, lifting the trophy 38 times.

