Bayern Munich draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 12:59pm

Arsenal’s players were left with a mixed feeling after squandering their lead and requiring a late leveller to secure a 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, attacker Leandro Trossard said.

Arsenal took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Bukayo Saka but were guilty of defensive errors as former player Serge Gnabry equalised and Harry Kane fired home a penalty, before substitute Trossard levelled to leave the quarter-final tie all square.

“It’s a mixed feeling (in the dressing room) I would say.

I think we started so well in the first 15 minutes, we could have been up by two or three goals,“ Trossard said in an interview on the club’s website after Tuesday’s draw.

Man City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash

“And then you can see their quality as well, especially up front, their individual qualities, they’re so strong, especially on the counter-attack, and that’s where they hurt us today.

At the end I think we’re happy obviously with the equaliser, it brings us back on equal terms and then we have to do it there.“

Arsenal head to Germany next week for the second leg as they look to return to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

I think it will be a tough game there as well, they’ve shown today how they can hurt us, so I think we need work on that for next week and to be honest, I think if we’re at our top level, we can beat them,“ Trossard added.

“I think maybe on the ball today, that wasn’t the case so we know what we’re going to work on, but hopefully we can finish it there. The confidence is really high, even without the game today.”

The north London club, leading the Premier League and eyeing their first title for 20 years, next face Aston Villa on Sunday.

