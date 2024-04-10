AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

APP Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 07:23pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinian people.

The prime minister called the Malaysian counterpart to extend his warm wishes to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed the hope that the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan would bring peace, progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan and Malaysia, as well as for the entire Muslim Ummah.

While reaffirming his strong commitment to further strengthen ties with Malaysia, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

He said that the people of Pakistan were looking forward to extending a warm welcome to the Malaysian prime minister.

He also informed that the writings of Allama Iqbal were being translated into Malaysian language and the translated works might be launched by the Malaysian prime minister during his visit to Pakistan.

“Emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral trade, the Prime Minister invited a trade delegation from Malaysia to visit Pakistan at an early date and informed the Malaysian leader that Pakistan was also preparing to send a trade delegation to visit Malaysia in order to promote trade, particularly the export of meat from Pakistan to Malaysia,” the press release said.

Among other important issues that were discussed during the telephone call, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s strong stance against Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza and its efforts to promote peace in Palestine.

He also lauded Malaysia’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He fondly recalled the Malaysian prime minister’s telephone call that he received on his first day in office after his re-election.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked the prime minister and said he looked forward to visiting Pakistan at an early date.

He also expressed the desire for both sides to work together closely to further advance their bilateral ties in all issues of mutual interest.

