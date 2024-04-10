Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

Former prime minister Imran Khan was allowed to meet his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday following the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders regarding arranging meetings between the two on Eid days as well as every week, Aaj News reported.

Bushra Bibi was brought from the sub-jail, Bani Gala, to Adiala Jail amid tight security by police. One side of the traffic in front of the prison was closed.

Sources said that the meeting was arranged in the conference room, which lasted for around one hour.

On Tuesday, a single-member bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted that the AG must coordinate with the relevant departments to ensure that the incarcerated couple meets.

The bench issued instructions while hearing an application filed on behalf of Bushra Bibi seeking implementation of the court’s April 1 order.

Meanwhile, police arrested at least five supporters of PTI during a protest against Imran’s arrest outside the Adiala Jail when the incarcerated couple’s meeting was arranged. They were held for “making videos near the jail.”

They were named Irshad Khan, Raja Javed, Tariq Khan, Dr Fazal Ilahi, and Danish.

PTI South Punjab chapter President Seemabia Tahir led the protest outside the jail. Supporters of Imran also blocked the road leading to the prison as police stopped them getting near the central gate of the jail.

They chanted slogans for Khan’s release. Some of the protesters dispersed after not being allowed to go beyond the jail colony gate.