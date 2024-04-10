AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

BR Web Desk Published 10 Apr, 2024 07:02pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan was allowed to meet his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday following the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders regarding arranging meetings between the two on Eid days as well as every week, Aaj News reported.

Bushra Bibi was brought from the sub-jail, Bani Gala, to Adiala Jail amid tight security by police. One side of the traffic in front of the prison was closed.

Sources said that the meeting was arranged in the conference room, which lasted for around one hour.

On Tuesday, a single-member bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted that the AG must coordinate with the relevant departments to ensure that the incarcerated couple meets.

The bench issued instructions while hearing an application filed on behalf of Bushra Bibi seeking implementation of the court’s April 1 order.

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

Meanwhile, police arrested at least five supporters of PTI during a protest against Imran’s arrest outside the Adiala Jail when the incarcerated couple’s meeting was arranged. They were held for “making videos near the jail.”

They were named Irshad Khan, Raja Javed, Tariq Khan, Dr Fazal Ilahi, and Danish.

PTI South Punjab chapter President Seemabia Tahir led the protest outside the jail. Supporters of Imran also blocked the road leading to the prison as police stopped them getting near the central gate of the jail.

They chanted slogans for Khan’s release. Some of the protesters dispersed after not being allowed to go beyond the jail colony gate.

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi court order

Comments

200 characters

Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Pak-Afghan border

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Reclusive Taliban leader makes rare appearance on Eid: govt

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Fitch cuts China’s ratings outlook on growth risks

Read more stories