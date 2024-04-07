Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja, on Saturday, told the court in Nikah case that Khan solemnized Nikah with Bushra Bibi after 48 days of her divorce.

Raja stated this while arguing before district and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand during the hearing of appeals filed by Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the verdict in the Iddat case against them.

Defence lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gill, and prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas appeared in the court while Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi did not appear.

Khan, while arguing before the court, said that the date of divorce and ending of Iddat are very important.

According to Khawar Maneka - the complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi, he divorced Bushra on November 14, 2017, three times, he said, adding that Maneka cannot refuse his statement that he divorced Bushra Bibi in 2017. He said that 48 days had been passed of divorce till January 1, 2018.

He further said that Surah Al-Baqarah contains verses related to Iddat. The lawyer Salman told the court that Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan got married 48 days after the divorce. Imran gave a statement in the trial court that he arranged a prayer ceremony for the marriage in February. There can be 10s of ceremonies after Nikah, he said, adding that Khan did not refuse taking place of his Nikah.

He also said a Supreme Court verdict was available regarding Iddat.

Defense lawyer added that Khawar Maneka remained silent for six years and filed a case complaint on one sentence. In Islam it is recommended to take care of the privacy of a woman. Marriage should take place at least 48 days after divorce.

He further said that in his arguments that in March 2018, Khawar made a statement on television that Bushra Bibi is a veiled woman and PTI founder is also a very pious person.

At the start of the hearing, Raja expressed anger over the non-appearance of Rizwan Abbasi in the court. He told the court that Rizwan Abbasi is sitting in the adjacent empty court and is saying that he has to go to Murree and not coming for the hearing. The associate of Abbasi has also run away, Rizwan Abbasi is saying that he will not come, he is making contempt of the court.

The court directed the lawyer Rizwan Abbasi to appear in the court.

The court adjourned hearing till April 9 after hearing arguments of the defence lawyer.

