Pakistan

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Pak-Afghan border

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 06:09pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir spent the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr with troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border at Miran Shah and Spinwam in North Waziristan Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“Commencing with Eid prayers at the frontline, COAS offered supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. He conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

Subsequently, the army chief received a comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan border.

Acknowledging the formation’s monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating a secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts and throughout the province

Emphasising the adverse impact of terrorism on development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

“Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation,” COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was warmly received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

