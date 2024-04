HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Wednesday on the back of a surge in tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent, while investors were preparing for the release of key US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 percent, or 311.10 points, to 17,139.17.

Hong Kong stocks end higher

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.70 percent, or 21.20 points, to end the day at 3,027.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 1.74 percent, or 30.52 points, to 1720.28.