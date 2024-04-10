AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-10

Eid-ul-Fitr today

APP Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted at various places of the country therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with traditional fervour across the nation on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with his respective colleagues of both Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, he informed that they have received a number of testimonies of moon sighting for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram from various areas of the country.

After evaluating all testimonies in the parameters of Shariah regarding the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram’s moon sighting, Maulana Azad said the committee has reached a unanimous conclusion that the first Shawwal-ul-Mukarram, 1445 AH would fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Concluding his remarks, he fervently prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the nation. Additionally, he beseeched for divine intervention for the innocent people of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have been rendering numerous sacrifices in pursuit of their just resolutions.

A pivotal meeting of the national moon sighting body was held to determine the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Headed by Maulana Azad, the meeting witnessed the participation of esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Among the notable attendees were Religious Affairs Ministry Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, along with prominent figures such as Allama Muhammad Dr. Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, and Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, among others.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar also contributed to the deliberations.

Pakistan Eid Ramadan Moon sighting Eid-ul-Fitr Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad Eid moon

Comments

200 characters

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories