Hong Kong stocks end higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday as investors readied themselves for the release of crucial US inflation data later in the week that could play a major role in the Federal Reserve’s decision-making on interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.57 percent, or 95.22 points, to 16,828.07.

Hong Kong stocks open with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.48 points, to end the day at 3,048.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.82 percent, or 14.30 points, to 1,750.80.