HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning after strong US jobs data dealt another blow to hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.44 percent, or 73.09 points, to 16,650.83.

Hong Kong shares open flat

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39 percent, or 11.97 points, to 3,057.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.34 percent, or 5.99 points, to 1,761.97.