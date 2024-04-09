AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

  • Measures would apply to the export of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertilizer, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel, and more
Reuters Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 01:29pm

ANKARA: Turkiye will restrict exports of a wide range of products to Israel, including steel and jet fuel, until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, in Ankara’s first significant measure against Israel after six months of aggression.

Turkiye has denounced Israel for its aggression on Gaza, which was launched following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Ankara has called for an immediate ceasefire, supported steps to try Israel for genocide, and sent thousands of tons of aid for Gazans.

However, Ankara also maintained commercial ties with Israel despite its strong rhetoric, prompting a domestic backlash.

In a statement following Ankara’s announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would take effect as of Tuesday.

Turkiye Erdogan to visit US on May 9, security official says

It said the measures would apply to the export of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertilizer, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel, and more.

“This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Shortly after the war started, Turkiye and Israel pulled back their ambassadors.

Tayyip Erdogan calls Israeli response to Hamas in Gaza a ‘massacre’

Tuesday’s move is the first significant measure taken by Ankara against Israel since the start of the conflict. President Tayyip Erdogan has faced growing criticism over his government’s commercial ties to Israel.

Police detained dozens of protestors demanding an end to the trade with Israel in Istanbul on Saturday. Authorities suspended two police officers involved in the incident, as the government works to restore popular support after a thumping opposition win in March 31 local elections.

Erdogan, eyeing more trade with Iran, says Turkiye weighing opening new border crossings

According to the data published by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), while trade with Israel has fallen since Oct. 7, exports to Israel have increased each month in 2024 so far, and were worth $423.2 million in March.

Total exports in the first quarter of the year amounted to $1.1 billion, down 21.6% year-on-year, TIM data showed.

