Saudi Crown Prince hosts PM Shehbaz for iftar

  • CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and members of federal cabinet also attend gathering
BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 12:13am

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday hosted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an iftar gathering at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

“The event, also attended by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, showcased the deep-rooted ties and camaraderie between the leaders and their nations,” reported Saudi Gazette.

“During this evening of Ramadan, the distinguished guests broke their fast with the Crown Prince, highlighting the spirit of the holy month and the shared values that bind these countries together,” it added.

According to state-run APP, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet were also invited to the iftar.

The premier arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday for his first foreign visit since his election.

He was accompanied by federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Khan Cheema. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister.

Before arriving in Makkah with his delegation, the prime minister stayed in Madina and performed Umrah.

