Sindh govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh government has notified holidays for Eid-ul-Fitar 2024, following the footsteps of the federal government that announced a three and four-day holiday.

In its notification issued on Monday, Sindh government announced holidays from Wednesday, April 10, to Friday, April 12 for offices that observe a five-day work week.

For offices that observe six working days in a week, holidays will be from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.