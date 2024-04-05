AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold pauses record rally ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 10:02am

Gold’s five-session record surge, which set the metal on track for its third straight weekly rise, came to a halt on Friday as market focus shifted to the US non-farm payrolls data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,278.50 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,305.04 on Thursday. US gold futures lost 0.5% to $2,296.90.

“Gold will continue to rally with normal pull-backs,” Luca Santos, an analyst at ACY Securities said.

The US dollar’s decline, investor expectations that the Fed will cut rates this year, economic uncertainty and rising tensions in the Middle East have been a driving force for the markets and much more for gold, Santos added.

Bullion was on track for a third straight weekly gain, up 2.3% so far, also driven by strong central bank buying and demand from momentum-following funds.

“Gold trades in overbought territory,” InProved’s precious metals trader Hugo Pascal said, adding that he sees a high probability of a correction in the coming days, with $2,250 as the first target.

Focus now shifts to US March non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due at 1230 GMT which could shed more light on the timing of the Fed’s first rate cut.

“A stronger NFP will put pressure on the metal complex, indicating rising inflationary pressures,” Pascal said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that the US central bank has time to deliberate over its first rate cut, given the strength of the economy and recent high inflation readings.

Traders are currently pricing in about 65% chance that the Fed will cut rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.7% to $26.49 per ounce, after hitting its highest since June 2021 in the previous session. Platinum eased 0.4% at $921.66. Both the metals were on track for a weekly rise.

Palladium lost 1.9% at $1,002.03.

Gold US Federal Reserve Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold pauses record rally ahead of US jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee makes modest recovery against US dollar

Country does need new IMF programme: PM

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Brent over $91: oil heads for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

Read more stories