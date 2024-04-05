KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 04, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.16 279.77 AED 75.31 76.04 EURO 299.09 301.84 SAR 73.28 73.98 GBP 349.31 352.44 INTERBANK 277.90 278.00 JPY 1.79 1.83 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024