AIRLINK 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.84%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.81%)
DGKC 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.32%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
HBL 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.94%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.86%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 109.75 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.5%)
PRL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.5%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (5.85%)
SNGP 62.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.88%)
SSGC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
UNITY 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,020 Increased By 14.1 (0.2%)
BR30 22,909 Increased By 172.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 68,026 Increased By 155.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 22,337 Increased By 86 (0.39%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2024 09:00am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Read here for details.

  • CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz invites French companies to invest in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks transfer of agriculture technology from Netherlands

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Read here for details.

  • Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Read here for details.

  • Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

Read here for details.

  • 20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

Read here for details.

