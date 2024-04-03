President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

President Zardari on Wednesday lauded exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding the sovereignty of country in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a press release issued by the President’s House, the army chief called on President Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadar and felicitated him on his appointment as the President of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

The army chief apprised the President of ongoing operations of Pakistan Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

He also informed about the contributions of armed forces towards development initiatives, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President commended army’s efforts towards social uplift in terrorism and extremism-affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.

He emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

President Zardari noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said the blood of these martyrs will forever symbolize the resilience and strength of Pakistani nation.

He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.