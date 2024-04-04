20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is likely to provide off-grid electrification solutions to 20 backward districts across the country, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving fair and balanced socioeconomic development across the nation, with a particular focus on uplifting underdeveloped and marginalized areas to align with the rest of the country’s progress.

To address this objective, the government has initiated the “Special Development Initiative for Poor Districts of Pakistan”. This initiative strategically targets 20 less-developed districts across the country, identified based on high Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) scores.

These districts are located across all provinces, including Balochistan (11), Sindh (5), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (3), and Punjab (1) which are as follows; (i) Sherani; (ii) Kohlu; (iii) Jhal Magsi; (iv) Awaran; (v) Barkhan; (vi) Killa Abdullah;(vii) Zhob;(viii) Musakhel; (ix) Dera Bugti;(x) Jaffarabad; (xi) Killa Saifullah; Sujawal; (xiii) Thatta; (xiv) Tharparkar; (xv) Kashmore; (xvi) Badin; (xvii) Torghar; (xviii) Shangla; (xix) North Waziristan; and (xx) Rajanpur.

The project adopts a comprehensive approach, integrating intervention across various sectors such as physical and digital connectivity, productive sectors and livelihoods, social development and social protection. These interventions encompass infrastructure development access to broadband services, value chain enhancement, skill development, and education.

To facilitate this effort, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has requested the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in consultation with the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) and the World Bank to provide the following information by no later than April 3,2024; (i) mapping of electrification in the identified districts; (ii)identifying population lacking electrification in the districts; (iii) providing off-grid solutions or alternative mechanisms for the districts;(iv) costing requirements for electrification provision for these 20 districts.

