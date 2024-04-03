Pakistan seeks transfer of agriculture technology from Netherlands

Pakistan has sought a transfer of agricultural technology from the Netherlands, as the economy seeks to boost its agriculture sector and exports.

The development was part of the meeting between Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen the existing ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division on Wednesday, Aurangzeb warmly welcomed the Ambassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

“He highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship, rooted in shared values and a history of collaboration.

“The discussion also touched upon the structural reforms being implemented by the government of Pakistan for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability,” read the release.

Aurangzeb highlighted that Pakistan is interested in technology transfer and leveraging the expertise of Netherlands in agriculture, dairy, and farm production that would lead to increased production and exports, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier, the World Bank, in its latest report, noted that amid a recovery from the 2022 floods in FY23, agricultural output is expected to grow rapidly by 3% in FY24, largely supported by a higher estimated output of major crops, particularly of cotton and rice.

“The agriculture sector is expected to grow at an average rate of 2.5% over FY25–26,” the World Bank said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiment, emphasising the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.

She also appreciated the government’s efforts being taken towards reforms in major economic and financial sectors of the economy.

The envoy also informed about the pilot projects being run by the Netherlands in Pakistan, including fish production, ensuring labor safety and environmental standards in textile industries, and projects on water management in agriculture.

“She expressed the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering these initiatives and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest,” read the statement.