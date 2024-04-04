AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Opinion Print 2024-04-04

The challenge of terrorism

Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

That the challenge of terrorism has become quite formidable is a grim reality. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the supreme commander of country’s armed forces, in which President Zardari and COAS Gen Munir discussed the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and the operational preparedness against conventional threats says it all. Their meeting clearly shows, among other things, that the state shall brook no violation of its writ at any cost.

The hues of the new political landscape in the country, in my view, underscore the need for greater unity among political parties insofar as the security and territorial integrity of Pakistan is concerned. They need to put their full weight behind the armed forces for their steadfast commitment against terrorism. Their narratives, however diverse and competing, need to always reaffirm the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the Shuhadas and their families. The situation requires all of us to pull our socks up without any further loss of time. Needless to say, the situation caused by the challenge of terrorism brooks no complacency.

Salman Khurshid

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

