KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR31.685 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,620.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.092billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.404 billion), Silver (PKR 3.477billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.571 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.941 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.921 billion), Copper (PKR 480.391 million), Natural Gas (PKR 349.349million), DJ (PKR 230.653 million), SP 500 (PKR 158.038 million) and Brent (PKR 57.96 6million). In Agricultural commodities, 13lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.615 million were traded.

