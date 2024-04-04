KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 277.39 279.98 AED 75.31 76.03
EURO 297.11 299.94 SAR 73.29 73.98
GBP 347.04 350.32 INTERBANK 277.90 278.00
JPY 1.80 1.83
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
