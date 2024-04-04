KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 03, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 277.39 279.98 AED 75.31 76.03 EURO 297.11 299.94 SAR 73.29 73.98 GBP 347.04 350.32 INTERBANK 277.90 278.00 JPY 1.80 1.83 =========================================================================

