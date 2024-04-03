AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-03

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that work on two hydropower projects in Attaabad and Harpo should be accelerated and sought an action plan with regard to solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister also formed a committee with respect to the solution of the problems faced by Gilgit-Baltistan following a meeting with Gulbar Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan who met with the premier. Shehbaz directed that the committee should submit its recommendations after consultation on all the issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the education, health and tourism sectors’ development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hydropower project achieves max capacity of 969MW after TRT inspection

The meeting was informed about the progress of the ongoing work on two hydropower projects in Attaabad and Harpo by the federal government in Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting was told that with the completion of these projects, an uninterrupted supply of electricity will be ensured in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister was told that the construction of Naltar Expressway has been completed which will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.

The prime minister directed to prepare and submit an action plan regarding the development of tourism and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister directed the construction of Danish schools in all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan. He added that the government’s priority is to provide health and education facilities to the people of GB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gilgit Baltistan energy projects hydropower projects PM Shehbaz Sharif solar energy projects

Comments

200 characters

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories