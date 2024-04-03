PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that work on two hydropower projects in Attaabad and Harpo should be accelerated and sought an action plan with regard to solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister also formed a committee with respect to the solution of the problems faced by Gilgit-Baltistan following a meeting with Gulbar Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan who met with the premier. Shehbaz directed that the committee should submit its recommendations after consultation on all the issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the education, health and tourism sectors’ development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hydropower project achieves max capacity of 969MW after TRT inspection

The meeting was informed about the progress of the ongoing work on two hydropower projects in Attaabad and Harpo by the federal government in Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting was told that with the completion of these projects, an uninterrupted supply of electricity will be ensured in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister was told that the construction of Naltar Expressway has been completed which will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.

The prime minister directed to prepare and submit an action plan regarding the development of tourism and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister directed the construction of Danish schools in all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan. He added that the government’s priority is to provide health and education facilities to the people of GB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024