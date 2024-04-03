Markets Print 2024-04-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,886.26
High: 66,959.55
Low: 66,573.63
Net Change: 89.94
Volume (000): 94,865
Value (000): 4,236,406
Makt Cap (000) 2,146,650,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,823.91
NET CH (+) 114.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,452.51
NET CH (-) 1.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,514.12
NET CH (+) 106.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,755.11
NET CH (-) 80.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,013.45
NET CH (-) 36.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,695.30
NET CH (+) 45.94
------------------------------------
As on: 02- APRIL -2024
====================================
