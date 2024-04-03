KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,886.26 High: 66,959.55 Low: 66,573.63 Net Change: 89.94 Volume (000): 94,865 Value (000): 4,236,406 Makt Cap (000) 2,146,650,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,823.91 NET CH (+) 114.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,452.51 NET CH (-) 1.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,514.12 NET CH (+) 106.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,755.11 NET CH (-) 80.42 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,013.45 NET CH (-) 36.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,695.30 NET CH (+) 45.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 02- APRIL -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024