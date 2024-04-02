AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ unlikely to change output policy at April 3 meeting

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:49pm

LONDON: An OPEC+ ministerial panel is unlikely to recommend any oil output policy changes at a meeting on Wednesday, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as oil prices hit their highest this year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, will hold an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) on April 3 to review the market and members’ implementation of output cuts they have already agreed to extend.

Oil has rallied this year, underpinned by tighter supply and attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and war in the Middle East. Brent crude reached $89 a barrel on Tuesday, up from $77 at the end of 2023.

Brent breaks above $88 on fresh supply threats

Two of the sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said they expected a straightforward meeting, citing the earlier decision to extend output cuts. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Vienna time (1100 GMT).

OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, last month agreed to extend voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market. The cuts are voluntary in that they are not shared across all members of the group.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday Russia has decided to focus on reducing oil output rather than exports in the second quarter in order to evenly spread production cuts with other OPEC+ member countries.

When the voluntary curbs expire at the end of June, the total cuts by OPEC+ are set to decline to 3.66 million bpd as agreed in earlier steps starting in 2022.

The JMMC brings together leading OPEC+ countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

The panel usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to change policy that can then be discussed and ratified in a full ministerial meeting including all members.

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ unlikely to change output policy at April 3 meeting

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: vote-count underway in NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

Brent breaks above $88 on fresh supply threats

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Read more stories