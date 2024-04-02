All-rounder Stokes opts out of England squad for Twenty20 World Cup

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of selection for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket,” Stokes, England’s test captain, said in a statement.

James Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer

“Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.”