AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

James Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 12:33pm

LONDON: James Anderson says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England Test squad ahead of the home summer but the 41-year-old seamer believes he is in the “best shape” of his life.

The first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

“I want to make sure I’m playing well and earn my place in the team,” the 187-Test veteran told the BBC Tailenders podcast.

“I’m not getting any worse. I’m definitely in the best shape I’ve ever been in. “I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets.

“My place in the team is not a given so I’ve got to work hard to prove I’m worth a place in the summer.” England’s ultra-aggressive approach was heavily criticized after their 4-1 drubbing in India but Anderson said the team were in a “good place” under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

“I really enjoyed this tour,” Anderson said. “I’ve been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that’s not happened this time.

England warhorse Anderson enters 700 Test wicket club

“We’ve stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team.

“Obviously we’ll come in for some criticism because we did have moments where we didn’t play particularly well but India are really good.”

James anderson Ben Stokes Brendon McCullum

Comments

200 characters

James Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Oil higher on strong US demand, Fed policy in focus

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Read more stories