AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-02

Kejriwal gets further detention in graft case

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:38am

NEW DELHI: An Indian court renewed detention on Monday for key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal until April 15 in a graft case, his lawyers said, less than three weeks before voting begins in general elections.

In a move that sparked protests last month, India’s financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, over graft accusations related to the city’s liquor policy and he was remanded to custody until April 1.

Opposition parties say the arrest, along with government action against other opposition groups and their leaders, shows the government is denying them a level playing field in the elections, charges it denies. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) says he has been falsely arrested in a fabricated case, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denies political interference.

Lawyers for the agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said on Monday that Kejriwal had been non-cooperative and gave evasive replies, asking the court to hold him in custody for 15 days longer, the website Live Law said.

BJP Indian court Arvind Kejriwal AAP

Comments

200 characters

Kejriwal gets further detention in graft case

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories