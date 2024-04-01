AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2024 01:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed while gold hit a record high Monday after data showed a slight uptick in US inflation that Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell said was “in line with expectations”.

Traders were also cheered by a big jump in Chinese factory activity that fuelled hopes the world’s number two economy may be on its way back after bottoming out.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended at records Thursday, with the latter chalking up its best first quarter since 2019.

Long-awaited figures on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation – showed a small on-year rise in March compared with February, though the core reading eased slightly.

Powell said the report “is pretty much in line with our expectations” and decision-makers were on track to hit their long-term inflation target of two percent.

He said that while the recent inflation data was higher than the Fed would have liked, the February figures were “definitely more along the lines of what we want to see”.

Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay

The data appeared to have little impact on traders’ expectations for a June interest rate cut but Powell warned they were unlikely to fall to the levels seen after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Friday’s news followed a surprise upward revision Thursday to fourth-quarter US economic growth that some observers said could complicate the Fed’s plans to cut borrowing costs.

In Asian trade, Seoul, Singapore and Manila rose, while there were losses in Taipei and Jakarta.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, London, Paris and Frankfurt were closed for Easter.

Gold hit a record high of $2,265.73, according to Bloomberg News, extending the year’s rally fuelled by US central bank hints at an easing of credit conditions.

It is also being supported by its attraction as a safe haven in times of turmoil, with geopolitical tensions growing.

Shanghai jumped around one percent as traders welcomed news that China’s manufacturing grew for the first time in half a year, giving a boost to leaders as they battle to kickstart the struggling economy.

The 50.8 reading in March was the first showing expansion since September and was well above forecasts.

“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”

But Tokyo sank more than one percent as the Bank of Japan’s closely watched Tankan survey showed that confidence among Japan’s largest manufacturers slipped in the first quarter, having risen for three straight quarters.

The yen strengthened slightly, having stabilised at the end of last week after hitting a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday.

Key figures around 0715 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.4 percent at 39,803.09 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,077.38 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for holiday

London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 151.34 yen from 151.39 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0786 from $1.0789

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2624 from $1.2619

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.43 pence from 85.47 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $83.43 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $87.21 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,807.37 points (close)

Asian markets

Comments

200 characters

Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Gaza health ministry says Israeli army withdraws from Al-Shifa

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories