Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2024 12:02pm

Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW), a manufacturer of auto rickshaws, has commenced pre-booking a new model of locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) under the brand “Haval Jolion HEV”.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the auto manufacturer shared that the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) roll-out of these vehicles on a commercial scale is expected in April 2024.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company has commenced pre-booking of a new model of locally assembled/ manufactured of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) under brand ‘Haval Jolion HEV’ and CKD roll-out of these vehicles on commercial scale is expected in April 2024,” read the notice.

Back in 2022, Sazgar completed the manufacturing facilities of Haval SUVs.

In 2021, Sazgar Engineering received the government’s green-field status to manufacture Haval SUVs last year.

The company, the largest rickshaw maker in Pakistan, also exports the three-wheel vehicle. It has also brought another Chinese carmaker, BAIC, to Pakistan. BAIC introduced its D20 vehicle, X25 crossover, and the BJ40-Plus off-roader SUV.

Sazgar brought these two companies under the government’s green-field status. In the auto development policy (ADP-2016-21), the government offered tax incentives to car manufacturers to invest in the sector and receive tax and duty incentives.

The policy attracted nearly a dozen automakers including KIA, Hyundai, MG Motors, Proton, Changan, DFSK, and others.

The policy aimed to break the dominance of the few automakers in the country, while increasing consumer choice.

