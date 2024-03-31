AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Mar 31, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with US: PM Shehbaz responds to President Biden’s letter

  • Says Pakistan desires to work with US for achievement of shared goals of global peace, stability and regional progress
Published 31 Mar, 2024 05:23pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with the United States of America, APP reported.

Responding to a letter from US President Joe Biden, the prime minister said that both countries had been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

“The cooperation between the two countries on energy sector and Green Alliance framework was welcoming,” PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further wrote that Pakistan desired to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability and regional progress and prosperity.

On March 29, the US President addressed a letter to the prime minister and pledged to continue supporting Pakistan’s newly-formed government in tackling “the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

This move – the first diplomatic outreach to the PM Shehbaz-led government – came as a promising signal of improved relations between the two countries, which had previously soured due to the cipher controversy that embroiled the Imran Khan-led government.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people – and people around the world – and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

The US president said this included advancing the two countries’ shared vision for a future of “greater health security, economic growth and access to education for all”.

“The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress.

“Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations and a close bond between our people.

