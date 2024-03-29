In letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden says US ‘will stand with Pakistan’ in face of global, regional challenges

In a significant development, US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to continue supporting Pakistan’s newly formed government in tackling “the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

This move - a first diplomatic outreach to the PM Shehbaz-led government - comes as a promising signal of improved relations between the two countries, which had previously soured due to the cipher controversy that embroiled the Imran Khan-led government.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world —and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

The US president said this included advancing the two countries’ shared vision for a future of “greater health security, economic growth and access to education for all”.

Biden added that through our US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, the two countries will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022.

“And, the United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress.

“Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations and close bond between our people.