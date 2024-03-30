KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) is said to have proposed an inter-stakeholders meeting to convince National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for inclusion of its Integration Generation Plan (IGP) in the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2024, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

KE, in a letter to Chief Executive Officer CPPA-G referred to its earlier correspondence of January 29 and January 31, 2024, and multiple meetings held with NTDC on the matter of inclusion of KE’s Indicative Generation plan in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan for the FY 2024-33 (IGCEP 2024).

KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

According to the power utility company, it has been working closely with Power Division on the IGP. In line with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office, Power Division formally requested KE to draft a comprehensive plan for augmenting its power generation capacity over the next decade while gradually decreasing its dependence on the National Grid. Adhering to the directive, KE submitted its IGP on September 3, 2023. Subsequently, Power Division decided to establish a due diligence committee, comprising relevant stakeholders, tasked with evaluating KE’s submitted IGP. After several sessions and thorough discussions, the Committee finalized its preliminary report in November 2023, which was then circulated among all pertinent stakeholders for review and feedback.

KE argued that following successful development, its IGP was deliberated upon during the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on 15 December 2023. During the meeting, it was decided that Power Division would present KE’s IGP to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE). Furthermore, the ECC emphasized the importance of the plan focusing on reducing the cost of electricity and subsequently minimising the subsidies borne by the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

In this regard, based on KE’s meeting with NTDC on March 18, 2024, the power utility company was informed that NTDC has not considered the inclusion of IGP projects in the IGCEP 2024 resulting in preparation of a generation plan which would be inconsistent with the approved IGP and not reflective of the ongoing discussions between KE and Power Division.

Accordingly, KE believed that the agreed understanding between KE and Power Division with respect to the inclusion of thermal and other renewable projects detailed in the IGP should be shared with NTDC for inclusion in IGCEP to ensure compliance with the requirements of the applicable regulatory framework.

After explaining the issues, KE proposed a joint meeting amongst representatives from the Power Division, NTDC and KE on IGP in order to ensure alignment of IGCEP with the KE’s IGP.

