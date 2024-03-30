US CG calls on Deputy Speaker Punjab PA

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar had a meeting with American Consul General Ms Kristin K Hawkins in the Assembly Chamber. During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on promoting Pak-US relations, parliamentary affairs, and economic ties.

Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar mentioned that the legislatures of Punjab and California could benefit from each other’s experiences. Pakistan is actively participating in global efforts for peace and prosperity. The improvement of the economy and promotion of education are the top priorities of our government.

Deputy Speaker further stated that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is taking revolutionary steps for the betterment of common people’s lives. The Punjab Assembly is playing its role in establishing a strong democratic system in the province. The progress of any country is linked to a democratic system. It should be prioritized to rise above personal differences for national interests and the supremacy of the constitution.

American Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins congratulated Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on his election as Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. She expressed commitment to enhancing pleasant relations between America and Pakistan. America values its relationship with Pakistan, our ties span decades.

Later, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar hosted a reception for American Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins. Political and Economic Chief Nicholas Kucharski was also present at the meeting. Staff Officer for Deputy Speaker Farooq Jatoi, Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali, and PRO to Deputy Speaker Shahid Mahmood Khan were also present.

